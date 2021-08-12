PennantPark Floating Rate Capital (NASDAQ:PFLT) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital (NASDAQ:PFLT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. is a business development company. It is a closed-end, externally managed and non-diversified investment company. Its investment objectives are to generate current income and capital appreciation by investing primarily in floating rate loans and other investments made to the United States middle-market companies. The firm provides first lien secured debt and other opportunistic financings (mezzanine, private high yield debt, preferred and common stock) to middle market sponsors and companies. Its investments may include equity features, such as direct investments in the equity securities of borrowers or warrants or options to buy a minority interest in a portfolio company. It has investments in various sectors, including aerospace and defense; consumer services; healthcare and pharmaceuticals, and others. The firm has a value-oriented, bottoms-up investment philosophy. Its investment activities are managed by the investment advisor, PennantPark Investment Advisers LLC. “

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on PennantPark Floating Rate Capital in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a market perform rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded PennantPark Floating Rate Capital from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $13.50 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday.

Shares of NASDAQ PFLT traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $13.24. 2,209 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 219,455. The company has a market capitalization of $513.31 million, a PE ratio of 7.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.97. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital has a 12 month low of $7.70 and a 12 month high of $13.50.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital (NASDAQ:PFLT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The asset manager reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.01). PennantPark Floating Rate Capital had a net margin of 79.52% and a return on equity of 8.39%. Sell-side analysts forecast that PennantPark Floating Rate Capital will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital’s payout ratio is 101.79%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 233,344 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,968,000 after buying an additional 22,623 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 116.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 84,034 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 45,132 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 35.2% during the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 51,448 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $654,000 after purchasing an additional 13,397 shares during the last quarter. NinePointTwo Capital purchased a new stake in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital during the 2nd quarter worth $149,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 269,577 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730 shares during the last quarter. 26.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Company Profile

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. is a business development company. It seeks to make secondary direct, debt, equity, and loan investments. The fund seeks to invest through floating rate loans in private or thinly traded or small market-cap, public middle market companies. It primarily invests in the United States and to a limited extent non-U.S.

