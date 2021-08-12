PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) PT Raised to $84.00 at Credit Suisse Group

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) had its price objective upped by Credit Suisse Group from $72.00 to $84.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on PFSI. Barclays raised their price objective on PennyMac Financial Services from $89.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a market perform rating and set a $73.00 price objective (down previously from $77.00) on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PennyMac Financial Services from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, June 19th. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on PennyMac Financial Services from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on PennyMac Financial Services from $93.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $85.13.

Shares of PFSI stock traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $66.99. The company had a trading volume of 2,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 817,719. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66. PennyMac Financial Services has a twelve month low of $46.56 and a twelve month high of $70.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.77.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by ($0.54). PennyMac Financial Services had a net margin of 43.72% and a return on equity of 55.61%. Research analysts forecast that PennyMac Financial Services will post 14.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 26th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. PennyMac Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is 3.82%.

In other PennyMac Financial Services news, Director Farhad Nanji purchased 115,428 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $61.85 per share, for a total transaction of $7,139,221.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Spector sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.94, for a total value of $914,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 437,238 shares of company stock worth $27,246,940 and sold 484,572 shares worth $29,909,598. Corporate insiders own 12.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PFSI. Norges Bank acquired a new position in PennyMac Financial Services during the 4th quarter worth $29,185,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services in the 1st quarter valued at $17,357,000. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 65.8% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 536,153 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,461,000 after purchasing an additional 212,833 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 584,824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,107,000 after purchasing an additional 134,493 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 174.4% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 177,385 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,859,000 after purchasing an additional 112,738 shares during the period. 50.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PennyMac Financial Services

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of loans.

