Pepemon Pepeballs Trading 22.7% Lower This Week (PPBLZ)

Pepemon Pepeballs (CURRENCY:PPBLZ) traded 12.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 12th. One Pepemon Pepeballs coin can now be bought for approximately $114.21 or 0.00256548 BTC on popular exchanges. Pepemon Pepeballs has a market cap of $1.60 million and approximately $40,103.00 worth of Pepemon Pepeballs was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Pepemon Pepeballs has traded 22.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Pepemon Pepeballs

Pepemon Pepeballs is a coin. It was first traded on October 2nd, 2020. Pepemon Pepeballs’ total supply is 14,000 coins. Pepemon Pepeballs’ official Twitter account is @pepemonfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Pepemon blends assets staking with random ERC1155 drops. Collectors Cards are an important part of the Pepemon economy and they help the community go beyond the artistic value of a NFT card by being the foundation for the ones that get traits in our upcoming Battle Card game with Battle Edition NFTs. “

Buying and Selling Pepemon Pepeballs

