Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Perdoceo Education Corporation provides educational services. The Company offers bachelor’s, associate and non-degree programs in information technologies, visual communication and design technologies, business studies and culinary arts. Perdoceo Education Corporation, formerly known as Career Education Corporation, is based in Schaumburg, United States. “

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on PRDO. Barrington Research reiterated a buy rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Perdoceo Education in a research report on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet upgraded Perdoceo Education from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th.

Shares of NASDAQ PRDO traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.39. The company had a trading volume of 5,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 469,212. The firm has a market capitalization of $798.23 million, a P/E ratio of 6.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.22. Perdoceo Education has a 1 year low of $10.62 and a 1 year high of $16.71. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.16.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Perdoceo Education by 63.8% during the first quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 103,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after buying an additional 40,330 shares during the period. Camelot Portfolios LLC bought a new stake in Perdoceo Education during the second quarter valued at $835,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Perdoceo Education by 5.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 873,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,451,000 after buying an additional 46,742 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP boosted its stake in Perdoceo Education by 9.2% during the first quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 49,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,000 after buying an additional 4,151 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Perdoceo Education by 6.7% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 318,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,810,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the period. 89.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Perdoceo Education Company Profile

Perdoceo Education Corp. engages in the provision of educational services. It operates through the following segments: Colorado Technical University (CTU) and American InterContinental University (AIU). The CTU segment offers academic programs in the disciplines of business studies, nursing, computer science, engineering, information systems and technology, cybersecurity and healthcare management.

