Performant Financial (NASDAQ:PFMT) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.13 EPS

Performant Financial (NASDAQ:PFMT) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The business services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Performant Financial had a positive return on equity of 5.31% and a negative net margin of 4.20%.

Shares of NASDAQ PFMT traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $4.88. The stock had a trading volume of 9,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,806,084. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.13. The stock has a market cap of $275.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.00 and a beta of -0.80. Performant Financial has a twelve month low of $0.55 and a twelve month high of $5.29.

In other news, Director Eric Yanagi sold 208,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.83, for a total transaction of $1,008,504.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Parthenon Dcs Holdings, Llc sold 41,866 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.73, for a total transaction of $156,160.18. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,431,075 shares in the company, valued at $46,367,909.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,501,369 shares of company stock worth $6,301,511 over the last ninety days. 14.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PFMT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on Performant Financial in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Performant Financial in a report on Monday.

Performant Financial Company Profile

Performant Financial Corporation provides technology-enabled audit, recovery, outsource customer, and related analytics services in the United States. The company offers recovery services to the clients in Federal guaranteed student loan program and private institutions; identifies and tracks defaulted borrowers across its clients' portfolios of student loans; rehabilitates and recovers past due student loans; provides tax recovery services to federal, state and municipal agencies; recovers government debt for various federal agencies; and offers audit and recovery services to identify improper healthcare payments for public and private healthcare clients.

