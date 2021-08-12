Perigon Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,199 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The TJX Companies were worth $418,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in The TJX Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Leelyn Smith LLC bought a new stake in The TJX Companies during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its holdings in The TJX Companies by 57.6% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 758 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new stake in The TJX Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, WD Rutherford LLC raised its holdings in The TJX Companies by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 800 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.03% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TJX traded down $0.74 during trading on Thursday, hitting $70.97. 75,201 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,330,896. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $67.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.52. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.06 and a 12-month high of $74.65. The firm has a market cap of $85.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.98.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.13. The TJX Companies had a net margin of 4.00% and a return on equity of 32.30%. The business had revenue of $10.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.74) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 128.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 335.48%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of The TJX Companies from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Barclays upped their price target on shares of The TJX Companies from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of The TJX Companies in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of The TJX Companies in a report on Friday, April 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The TJX Companies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.33.

The TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

