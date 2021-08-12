Perigon Wealth Management LLC Grows Holdings in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) by 71.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,727 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,798 shares during the quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DKNG. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in DraftKings during the 4th quarter valued at about $172,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in DraftKings during the 4th quarter valued at about $272,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in DraftKings during the 4th quarter valued at about $601,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in DraftKings during the 4th quarter valued at about $282,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in DraftKings during the 4th quarter valued at about $394,000. 49.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other DraftKings news, CFO Jason Park sold 53,350 shares of DraftKings stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.18, for a total value of $2,410,353.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 341,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,446,680.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Matthew Kalish sold 96,154 shares of DraftKings stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.69, for a total transaction of $4,970,200.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 3,674,973 shares of company stock worth $180,634,997. 62.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ DKNG traded up $0.22 on Thursday, reaching $52.40. The company had a trading volume of 190,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,618,833. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 5.03 and a quick ratio of 5.03. The stock has a market cap of $21.13 billion, a PE ratio of -15.86 and a beta of 1.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $49.97. DraftKings Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.91 and a 12 month high of $74.38.

DKNG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Argus lowered their target price on shares of DraftKings from $78.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of DraftKings from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $42.50 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Friday, April 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.83.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

