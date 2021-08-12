Perigon Wealth Management LLC Has $375,000 Stock Position in Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) by 27.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,886 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,984 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Liberty Global were worth $375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AJO LP grew its position in shares of Liberty Global by 64.1% in the 1st quarter. AJO LP now owns 316,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,093,000 after purchasing an additional 123,771 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Global during the first quarter worth about $9,932,000. Weld Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Liberty Global during the first quarter worth about $485,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Liberty Global by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 66,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,690,000 after buying an additional 2,208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Soditic Asset Management LLP lifted its stake in Liberty Global by 186.2% in the 1st quarter. Soditic Asset Management LLP now owns 481,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,287,000 after acquiring an additional 313,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.37% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LBTYK traded down $0.25 on Thursday, hitting $28.40. 15,136 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,438,445. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31. Liberty Global plc has a 52 week low of $18.36 and a 52 week high of $28.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.26.

Separately, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Liberty Global in a research report on Friday, July 30th.

Liberty Global Company Profile

Liberty Global Plc is an international television and broadband company, which engages in the provision of broadband communications services. It operates through the following geographical segments: U.K. and Ireland, Belgium, Switzerland, Central and Eastern Europe, and Central and Corporate. Its products include broadband, WiFi, connectivity products, TV platforms, and TV content.

