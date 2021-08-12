Perigon Wealth Management LLC Has $572,000 Holdings in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,498 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Anthem were worth $572,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its stake in shares of Anthem by 141.9% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Anthem in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Anthem in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Anthem in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of Anthem in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.60% of the company’s stock.

ANTM stock traded down $0.33 during trading on Thursday, hitting $367.31. The company had a trading volume of 43,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,191,569. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $384.60. Anthem, Inc. has a 12 month low of $244.10 and a 12 month high of $406.00. The company has a market cap of $89.56 billion, a PE ratio of 21.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.05.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $7.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.34 by $0.69. Anthem had a net margin of 3.27% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The firm had revenue of $33.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $9.20 EPS. Anthem’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Anthem, Inc. will post 25.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.11%.

In other news, Director Ryan M. Schneider acquired 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $384.36 per share, for a total transaction of $499,668.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,714 shares in the company, valued at $1,811,873.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO John E. Gallina sold 46,444 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.89, for a total transaction of $18,340,271.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 60,095 shares in the company, valued at $23,730,914.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,060 shares of company stock worth $19,376,233 over the last 90 days. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ANTM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Anthem from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Anthem from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of Anthem from $430.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Anthem from $360.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Anthem in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $460.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $416.00.

About Anthem

Anthem, Inc provides life, hospital and medical insurance plans. It offers a broad spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to the large and small employer, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets. The company operates through the following segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx and Other.

