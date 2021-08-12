Perigon Wealth Management LLC Invests $655,000 in iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF (NASDAQ:WOOD)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF (NASDAQ:WOOD) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 7,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $655,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First National Bank of South Miami bought a new position in iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Private Ocean LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF by 934.6% during the first quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $119,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF by 48.9% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 1,489 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:WOOD traded down $0.30 on Thursday, reaching $89.08. The company had a trading volume of 3 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,699. iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF has a 52-week low of $62.31 and a 52-week high of $98.98. The business has a 50 day moving average of $87.49.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were paid a $0.863 dividend. This is an increase from iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th.

About iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF

iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Timber & Forestry Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Timber & Forestry Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 publicly-traded companies engaged in the ownership, management or upstream supply chain of forests and timberlands.

