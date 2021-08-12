Perigon Wealth Management LLC Purchases 15 Shares of Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 2.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 15 shares during the quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $527,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQIX. Moseley Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Equinix by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. WealthStone Inc. boosted its position in Equinix by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. WealthStone Inc. now owns 568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its position in shares of Equinix by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN raised its holdings in Equinix by 15.2% in the first quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Equinix by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. 85.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on EQIX shares. Truist lifted their price target on Equinix from $900.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Equinix from $850.00 to $920.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Equinix from $830.00 to $920.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TD Securities boosted their target price on Equinix from $850.00 to $875.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Equinix from $861.00 to $895.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $880.28.

Shares of Equinix stock traded up $6.75 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $813.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 555,386. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Equinix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $586.73 and a 12-month high of $845.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $815.14. The firm has a market cap of $73.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 211.78, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.30.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.03 by ($5.27). Equinix had a return on equity of 5.21% and a net margin of 5.40%. As a group, analysts predict that Equinix, Inc. will post 24.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $2.87 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $11.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.37%.

In other Equinix news, Chairman Camp Peter Van sold 1,456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $828.52, for a total transaction of $1,206,325.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Gary Hromadko sold 10,000 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $796.00, for a total value of $7,960,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 158,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,975,756. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 16,957 shares of company stock valued at $13,514,484. 13.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Equinix Company Profile

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data centre solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

