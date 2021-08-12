Perpetual Protocol Price Reaches $14.97 (PERP)

Perpetual Protocol (CURRENCY:PERP) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 12th. In the last week, Perpetual Protocol has traded 5.8% lower against the dollar. Perpetual Protocol has a total market cap of $662.89 million and approximately $57.19 million worth of Perpetual Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Perpetual Protocol coin can now be bought for $14.97 or 0.00033744 BTC on popular exchanges.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002255 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.81 or 0.00055922 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002961 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.70 or 0.00015102 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002257 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $389.99 or 0.00879216 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $49.01 or 0.00110502 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $68.48 or 0.00154391 BTC.

About Perpetual Protocol

Perpetual Protocol (CRYPTO:PERP) is a coin. It launched on September 5th, 2020. Perpetual Protocol’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 44,288,376 coins. Perpetual Protocol’s official Twitter account is @perpprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Perpetual Protocol is perp.fi

According to CryptoCompare, “Perpetual Protocol, launched in 2019 as “Strike Protocol”, is a decentralized perpetual contract protocol for every asset, made possible by a Virtual Automated Market Maker (vAMM) design (constant product curve). Perpetual Protocol is composed of two parts: Uniswap-inspired Virtual AMMs backed by fully collateralized vaults and a built-in Staking Pool that provide a backstop for each virtual market.Focusing exclusively on perpetual swap contracts, the PERP token is Perpetual Protocol’s ERC-20 native token with the main goal to serve in the Perpetual Protocol’s Insurance Fund, which aims to cover any unexpected losses from leveraged trading. PERP holders can stake PERPs to help provide a backstop for the protocol. In return, stakers are rewarded with part of the transaction fees plus staking rewards.The PERP team claims the Perpetual Protocol include the following key features: 20x leverage on-chain perpetual contact, going Long or short on any asset and low slippage. Perpetual Protocol was created by team based in Taipei, Taiwan. “

Buying and Selling Perpetual Protocol

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Perpetual Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Perpetual Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Perpetual Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

