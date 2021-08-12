Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) Announces Earnings Results

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.11), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Perrigo had a positive return on equity of 8.06% and a negative net margin of 4.88%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. Perrigo updated its FY 2021 guidance to $2.500-$2.500 EPS.

Shares of PRGO stock traded down $1.59 on Thursday, reaching $41.40. 76,250 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,268,964. Perrigo has a 52 week low of $38.20 and a 52 week high of $54.94. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a PE ratio of -24.87 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a fifty day moving average of $47.06.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. Perrigo’s payout ratio is 23.88%.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Perrigo from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.25.

Perrigo Company Profile

Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions that enhance individual well-being by empowering consumers to prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. The company operates through Consumer Self-Care Americas, Consumer Self-Care International, and Prescription Pharmaceuticals segments.

