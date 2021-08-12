Personal CFO Solutions LLC Buys 540 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,940 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $625,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. S&T Bank lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.6% in the first quarter. S&T Bank now owns 1,825 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Fragasso Group Inc. raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 7,194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 3,822 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $579,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 2,283 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Portfolio Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 8,147 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IWD traded up $0.13 during trading on Thursday, reaching $163.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 113,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,759,567. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $113.57 and a 12 month high of $163.39. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $159.39.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

Read More: Diversification

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.