Personal CFO Solutions LLC Decreases Stake in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY)

Personal CFO Solutions LLC lowered its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY) by 10.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 22,295 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,555 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF were worth $915,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fragasso Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 75.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 224,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,211,000 after acquiring an additional 96,610 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 21,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $884,000 after buying an additional 1,502 shares during the last quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 35,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,463,000 after buying an additional 1,275 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,099,000. Finally, Sequent Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $231,000.

Shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF stock traded up $0.04 on Thursday, hitting $44.03. 6,277 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 165,483. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.28. Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF has a 52-week low of $36.29 and a 52-week high of $44.14.

