Personal CFO Solutions LLC Has $675,000 Stake in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Personal CFO Solutions LLC decreased its holdings in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) by 40.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,788 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,916 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in Gartner were worth $675,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IT. First Manhattan Co. boosted its position in Gartner by 47.6% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 186 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gartner in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gartner in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Gartner by 163.5% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 224 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Gartner by 35.2% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 238 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.62% of the company’s stock.

IT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Gartner from $266.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gartner from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $266.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Gartner in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Gartner from $234.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Gartner from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $256.33.

In other news, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 2,872 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.28, for a total value of $848,044.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Anne Sutherland Fuchs sold 872 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.00, for a total value of $203,176.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,245,296. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

IT traded up $7.65 during trading on Thursday, hitting $303.10. The stock had a trading volume of 20,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 613,989. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $252.37. The company has a market capitalization of $26.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.60. Gartner, Inc. has a one year low of $115.86 and a one year high of $299.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.66.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Gartner had a return on equity of 67.28% and a net margin of 13.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Gartner, Inc. will post 7.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gartner announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, May 4th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the information technology services provider to buy up to 2.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Gartner Company Profile

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment offers objective insights and advice on the priorities of various leaders in a range of functional areas of the enterprise through reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to research expert, peer networking services, and membership programs that enable clients to drive organizational performance.

