Personal CFO Solutions LLC Has $757,000 Stake in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its stake in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,937 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in Mohawk Industries were worth $757,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 6.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,865,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $935,721,000 after purchasing an additional 302,868 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 0.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,704,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,747,000 after purchasing an additional 4,579 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 0.3% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 776,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,314,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI acquired a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries during the first quarter worth about $84,315,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 13.1% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 323,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,256,000 after purchasing an additional 37,630 shares during the period. 65.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MHK. Barclays increased their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $191.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Truist increased their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $220.00 to $236.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Mohawk Industries in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $213.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $173.93.

Shares of NYSE MHK traded up $1.58 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $210.09. 23,784 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 525,958. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.34 and a 12 month high of $231.80. The business has a 50 day moving average of $193.40. The company has a market capitalization of $14.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.34 and a beta of 1.55.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $4.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.71 by $0.74. Mohawk Industries had a return on equity of 12.26% and a net margin of 9.47%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 14.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO James Brunk sold 950 shares of Mohawk Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $185,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,559,610. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 18.90% of the company’s stock.

Mohawk Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture, design, and distribution of residential and commercial flooring products. It operates through the following segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (ROW). The Global Ceramic segment comprises ceramic, porcelain, and natural stone tile products used for wall and floor applications.

