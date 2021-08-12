PG&E Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:PCG)

PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) saw some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors bought 236,029 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,355% compared to the typical volume of 16,221 call options.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jabodon PT Co. purchased a new stake in PG&E in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,365,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in PG&E by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 545,747 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,550,000 after acquiring an additional 23,030 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of PG&E by 7.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 35,713,903 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $418,210,000 after buying an additional 2,477,563 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC grew its position in shares of PG&E by 12.3% during the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 2,357,223 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,603,000 after buying an additional 258,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of PG&E by 92.6% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 145,724 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,706,000 after buying an additional 70,044 shares in the last quarter. 70.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PCG shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of PG&E from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of PG&E from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $15.50 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of PG&E from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PG&E from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on PG&E from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. PG&E has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.93.

Shares of PCG opened at $9.44 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.82. The stock has a market cap of $23.25 billion, a PE ratio of 25.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.38. PG&E has a twelve month low of $8.24 and a twelve month high of $12.91.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.01). PG&E had a net margin of 4.14% and a return on equity of 9.22%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. On average, analysts predict that PG&E will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

