PGGM Investments Buys 289,339 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

PGGM Investments raised its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 427.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 357,075 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 289,339 shares during the period. PGGM Investments’ holdings in Starbucks were worth $39,925,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SBUX. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Starbucks in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the first quarter worth about $26,000. WD Rutherford LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 132.7% during the second quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 256 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 235.8% during the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 319 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.43% of the company’s stock.

SBUX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Starbucks from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Starbucks from $124.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Starbucks from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Starbucks from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.12.

In related news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 359,177 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.81, for a total transaction of $44,110,527.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, COO John Culver sold 148,619 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total value of $17,685,661.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SBUX traded down $0.73 during trading on Thursday, reaching $115.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 254,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,041,846. The company has a market capitalization of $136.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.11. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $76.46 and a 12 month high of $126.32.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The coffee company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.23. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 43.16% and a net margin of 10.43%. The firm had revenue of $7.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.46) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 77.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 153.85%.

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

