PGGM Investments Grows Stock Holdings in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

PGGM Investments lifted its holdings in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,276,946 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 161,279 shares during the quarter. PGGM Investments owned about 0.17% of Corteva worth $56,633,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CTVA. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Corteva by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 4,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management increased its position in Corteva by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL raised its holdings in Corteva by 5.5% in the second quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 5,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the period. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC acquired a new position in Corteva during the second quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC grew its stake in Corteva by 40.9% during the second quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 8,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 2,347 shares during the period. 75.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CTVA stock traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $45.98. 97,259 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,303,548. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $43.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.82. Corteva, Inc. has a one year low of $26.08 and a one year high of $49.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.15. Corteva had a return on equity of 5.49% and a net margin of 8.19%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Corteva, Inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Corteva declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, August 5th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 4.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This is an increase from Corteva’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. Corteva’s payout ratio is presently 34.67%.

A number of brokerages have commented on CTVA. Bank of America cut Corteva from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Corteva from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Barclays reduced their target price on Corteva from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Argus upped their price target on shares of Corteva from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Corteva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.71.

Corteva Profile

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

