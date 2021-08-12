PGGM Investments Has $44.19 Million Stock Position in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

PGGM Investments increased its stake in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 334,834 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,117 shares during the quarter. PGGM Investments’ holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $44,188,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Private Ocean LLC bought a new stake in Quest Diagnostics during the first quarter worth $25,000. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 43.0% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 379 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in Quest Diagnostics by 42.3% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 414 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. 88.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:DGX traded down $0.61 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $147.94. The stock had a trading volume of 39,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,226,528. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 52 week low of $104.10 and a 52 week high of $150.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.08 billion, a PE ratio of 8.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $134.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.31. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 20.32% and a return on equity of 32.62%. The business had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.42 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 39.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 11.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 7th were paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 6th. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is 22.18%.

In other news, CEO Stephen H. Rusckowski sold 9,493 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.87, for a total value of $1,337,278.91. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 424,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,753,954.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gail R. Wilensky sold 12,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.30, for a total transaction of $1,702,524.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,503 shares of company stock valued at $7,630,451 over the last 90 days. 1.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DGX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group upgraded Quest Diagnostics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Quest Diagnostics in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $149.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $146.50.

Quest Diagnostics, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic testing, information and services. It operates through the Diagnostic Information Services (DIS) and All Other segments. The DIS segment offers diagnostic information services to patients, clinicians, hospitals, health plans, and employers.

