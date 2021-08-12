PGGM Investments Reduces Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

PGGM Investments trimmed its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 311,091 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 109,052 shares during the quarter. PGGM Investments’ holdings in NIKE were worth $48,060,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NKE. Eukles Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NIKE by 129.0% in the 2nd quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. now owns 355 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd lifted its stake in shares of NIKE by 128.4% in the 1st quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 370 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.64% of the company’s stock.

In other NIKE news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 3,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.50, for a total transaction of $608,139.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Andrew Campion sold 7,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.50, for a total transaction of $1,221,937.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 403,010 shares of company stock worth $63,743,181. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NKE traded down $1.07 during trading on Thursday, reaching $170.20. 289,689 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,502,615. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $153.28. NIKE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $103.38 and a twelve month high of $174.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $269.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.87.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The footwear maker reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.42. NIKE had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 51.41%. The business had revenue of $12.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.51) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 94.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 27th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. NIKE’s payout ratio is currently 30.90%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup cut shares of NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $176.00 price objective on shares of NIKE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of NIKE from $160.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of NIKE from $165.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of NIKE from $160.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.06.

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

