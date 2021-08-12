PGGM Investments Trims Stock Position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

PGGM Investments decreased its position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 32.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 344,341 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 164,823 shares during the period. PGGM Investments’ holdings in Eaton were worth $51,024,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Element Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Eaton in the first quarter valued at $1,146,000. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton during the first quarter worth about $1,198,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Eaton by 6.0% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 287,221 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,717,000 after purchasing an additional 16,360 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton during the first quarter worth about $22,125,000. Finally, Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton during the first quarter worth about $1,606,000. 70.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Nandakumar Cheruvatath sold 6,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.56, for a total value of $937,984.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 27,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,980,716.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,201 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.01, for a total transaction of $358,785.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 16,260 shares of company stock worth $2,431,526. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

ETN traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $166.80. 27,629 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,002,690. Eaton Co. plc has a 12-month low of $96.24 and a 12-month high of $168.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $152.03. The stock has a market cap of $66.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.15. Eaton had a net margin of 9.86% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The firm had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Eaton’s payout ratio is currently 71.70%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ETN shares. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Eaton from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Eaton from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Eaton from $165.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Eaton from $180.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Eaton from $166.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.33.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment engages in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

