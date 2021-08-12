Phala.Network Market Cap Hits $96.00 Million (PHA)

Phala.Network (CURRENCY:PHA) traded up 52% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 12th. One Phala.Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.69 or 0.00001493 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Phala.Network has traded up 29.6% against the U.S. dollar. Phala.Network has a total market cap of $96.00 million and approximately $168.67 million worth of Phala.Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002265 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.63 or 0.00055775 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002923 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.73 or 0.00015235 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002267 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $384.68 or 0.00871121 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $48.52 or 0.00109882 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69.31 or 0.00156965 BTC.

Phala.Network Profile

PHA is a coin. It was first traded on April 30th, 2020. Phala.Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 138,793,466 coins. The official website for Phala.Network is phala.network . Phala.Network’s official Twitter account is @PhalaNetwork . The official message board for Phala.Network is medium.com/phala-network

According to CryptoCompare, “Phala.Network is designed to guarantee the reliable execution of smart contracts while keeping the data secretly. Confidential contracts run in miner nodes with Trusted Computing capable hardware, which guarantees the secrecy of the contract data. “

Phala.Network Coin Trading

