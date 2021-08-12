PhenixFIN (NYSE:PFX) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $2.57 EPS

PhenixFIN (NYSE:PFX) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $2.57, Fidelity Earnings reports. PhenixFIN had a return on equity of 7.01% and a net margin of 36.55%.

PFX stock traded up $1.13 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $42.35. 9,269 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,701. The business has a 50-day moving average of $41.36. PhenixFIN has a 1-year low of $14.70 and a 1-year high of $43.00. The stock has a market cap of $114.51 million, a P/E ratio of 11.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a current ratio of 59.29, a quick ratio of 59.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Separately, Oppenheimer began coverage on PhenixFIN in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating for the company.

PhenixFIN Corporation is a business development company. The firm seeks to invest in privately negotiated debt and equity securities of small and middle market companies. It primarily invests in the following sectors: business services; buildings and real estate; automobile; oil and gas; aerospace and defense; home and office furnishings, housewares, and durable consumer products; healthcare, education and childcare; personal, food, and miscellaneous services; retail stores, diversified or conglomerate manufacturing; telecommunications; mining, steel, iron, and non-precious metals; leisure, amusement, motion pictures, and entertainment; chemicals, plastics, and rubber; finance; personal and nondurable consumer products (manufacturing only); beverage, food, and tobacco; containers, packaging, and glass; structure finance securities; machinery (non-agriculture, non-construction, non-electric); diversified or conglomerate service; restaurant and franchise; electronics; and cargo transport.

