Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) Shares Sold by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada cut its stake in shares of Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) by 7.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,103 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,092 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Phillips 66 Partners were worth $1,144,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 Partners by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,248 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Phillips 66 Partners by 2,262.0% during the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,866 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,787 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 Partners by 71.1% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,891 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares during the period. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. increased its position in Phillips 66 Partners by 336.6% in the first quarter. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 158,645 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,053,000 after purchasing an additional 122,311 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Phillips 66 Partners by 119.2% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,384 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 2,384 shares during the period. 17.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PSXP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Phillips 66 Partners from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Phillips 66 Partners from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Phillips 66 Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Phillips 66 Partners from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.38.

Phillips 66 Partners stock opened at $36.45 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $38.83. Phillips 66 Partners LP has a 1-year low of $21.28 and a 1-year high of $42.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $8.32 billion, a PE ratio of 16.80 and a beta of 1.21.

Phillips 66 Partners (NYSE:PSXP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $423.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $394.73 million. Phillips 66 Partners had a net margin of 34.40% and a return on equity of 35.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Phillips 66 Partners LP will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a $0.875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $3.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.60%. Phillips 66 Partners’s payout ratio is 97.77%.

Phillips 66 Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream assets. It offers transportation, terminaling, processing, stevedoring, storage, and fractionation of crude oil, refined petroleum products, and natural gas liquids. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

