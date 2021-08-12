Phillips Edison & Company Inc (NASDAQ:PECO) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Phillips Edison & Company Inc (NASDAQ:PECO) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.060-$0.120 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several analysts have commented on PECO shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Phillips Edison & Company Inc in a research report on Monday. They issued an overweight rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Phillips Edison & Company Inc in a research report on Monday. They issued an overweight rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Phillips Edison & Company Inc in a research note on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Phillips Edison & Company Inc in a research report on Monday. They set a market perform rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on Phillips Edison & Company Inc in a research note on Monday. They set a sector weight rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $32.71.

NASDAQ:PECO opened at $30.41 on Thursday. Phillips Edison & Company Inc has a 12 month low of $26.51 and a 12 month high of $31.13.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.085 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%.

About Phillips Edison & Company Inc

Phillips Edison & Company Inc is an owners and operators of omni-channel grocery-anchored neighborhood shopping centers. It owned equity interests in real estate properties, including wholly-owned real estate properties and shopping center properties. Phillips Edison & Company Inc is based in CINCINNATI.

