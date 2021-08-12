Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) SVP Sells $366,895.34 in Stock

Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) SVP Amy Beth Vanduyn sold 5,273 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.58, for a total transaction of $366,895.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of PHR stock opened at $67.01 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.68. Phreesia, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.42 and a 1-year high of $81.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -88.17 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 10.01 and a quick ratio of 10.01.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 7th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.06). Phreesia had a negative net margin of 19.66% and a negative return on equity of 11.34%. The company had revenue of $48.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.16) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 44.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Phreesia, Inc. will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in Phreesia during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Phreesia by 44.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Phreesia by 134.4% in the 1st quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Phreesia by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Phreesia by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Phreesia in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Phreesia from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Phreesia from $58.00 to $63.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Phreesia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Phreesia from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Phreesia has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.32.

Phreesia Company Profile

Phreesia, Inc is a healthcare software company, which engages in the provision of patient check-in solutions for medical practices. The firm offers appointments, clinical support, integration, registration, patient activation, analytics and reports, revenue cycle, patient surveys, and privacy and security products.

