Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) Shares Acquired by Tarbox Family Office Inc.

Tarbox Family Office Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) by 129.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 443 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc.’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $36,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNW. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 69.8% during the 1st quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 365 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. First Financial Corp IN acquired a new position in Pinnacle West Capital during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 88.4% during the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 537 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Pinnacle West Capital during the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 31.1% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Pinnacle West Capital alerts:

Shares of Pinnacle West Capital stock traded down $0.11 on Thursday, reaching $80.29. 14,870 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 854,751. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.87. The stock has a market cap of $9.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a fifty-two week low of $69.29 and a fifty-two week high of $91.88.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $946.39 million. Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 15.36%. Pinnacle West Capital’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.71 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 4.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.14%. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 68.17%.

PNW has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays downgraded Pinnacle West Capital from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $79.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. TheStreet raised Pinnacle West Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. KeyCorp downgraded Pinnacle West Capital from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Williams Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.45.

About Pinnacle West Capital

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities.

Featured Story: How the Consumer Price Index (CPI) is calculated?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW).

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle West Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle West Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.