Piper Sandler Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL)

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler lowered their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a report issued on Monday, August 9th. Piper Sandler analyst D. Amsellem now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.44 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.49. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Avadel Pharmaceuticals’ FY2025 earnings at $0.93 EPS.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.02).

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on AVDL. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, July 2nd.

NASDAQ AVDL opened at $8.26 on Wednesday. Avadel Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $4.83 and a 12 month high of $10.32. The company has a quick ratio of 26.57, a current ratio of 26.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $483.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.54 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.47.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 481,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,238,000 after purchasing an additional 53,518 shares in the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 3,240,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,806,000 after purchasing an additional 305,770 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $356,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $90,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 224,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,026,000 after purchasing an additional 5,774 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.22% of the company’s stock.

About Avadel Pharmaceuticals

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is FT218, a formulation of sodium oxybate which is in a Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) and cataplexy in adults with narcolepsy.

