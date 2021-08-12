Piper Sandler Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler decreased their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Sysco in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 10th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Regan now forecasts that the company will earn $0.77 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.83. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Sysco’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.90 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.01 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.94 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.95 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $1.05 EPS.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $16.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.65 billion. Sysco had a negative net margin of 0.56% and a positive return on equity of 17.14%. Sysco’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.29) earnings per share.

SYY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Sysco from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Sysco from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Sysco in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $89.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Sysco from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.78.

Shares of NYSE SYY traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $78.05. The stock had a trading volume of 24,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,338,889. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.41. Sysco has a 1 year low of $53.85 and a 1 year high of $86.73. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $75.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -156.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.44.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brasada Capital Management LP raised its position in Sysco by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 40,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,212,000 after purchasing an additional 5,092 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Sysco by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 52,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,137,000 after acquiring an additional 5,613 shares during the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sysco by 40.3% in the 1st quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 1,853,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,914,000 after acquiring an additional 532,233 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Sysco by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 313,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,681,000 after acquiring an additional 26,837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service increased its holdings in shares of Sysco by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 685,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,949,000 after acquiring an additional 6,600 shares during the last quarter. 79.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Joshua D. Frank sold 357,884 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.08, for a total value of $29,017,234.72. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $392,427.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Joshua D. Frank sold 160,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.73, for a total value of $13,076,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $395,573.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,167,884 shares of company stock valued at $93,808,035. 5.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. This is a boost from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 1st. Sysco’s payout ratio is presently 93.53%.

About Sysco

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

