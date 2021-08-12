Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.350-$0.420 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.350. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Sidoti raised shares of Pitney Bowes from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Maxim Group raised shares of Pitney Bowes from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th.

Shares of Pitney Bowes stock traded down $0.35 during trading on Thursday, hitting $7.99. 3,158,254 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,068,685. The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of -399.30 and a beta of 2.69. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.56. Pitney Bowes has a 12-month low of $4.74 and a 12-month high of $15.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 126.23.

Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. Pitney Bowes had a negative net margin of 0.13% and a positive return on equity of 107.74%. The firm had revenue of $899.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $895.46 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.04 EPS. Pitney Bowes’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Pitney Bowes will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. Pitney Bowes’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

Pitney Bowes Company Profile

Pitney Bowes, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of products and solutions in the commerce industry. It operates through the following segments: Global Ecommerce, Presort Services, and SendTech Solutions. The Global Ecommerce segment includes products and services that facilitate domestic retail and ecommerce shipping solutions, including fulfillment and returns, and global cross-border ecommerce transactions.

