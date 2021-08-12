Plian Price Up 23.5% Over Last Week (PI)

Plian (CURRENCY:PI) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 12th. One Plian coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0088 or 0.00000020 BTC on major exchanges. Plian has a total market cap of $7.37 million and $126,068.00 worth of Plian was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Plian has traded 23.5% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002255 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.60 or 0.00055453 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002930 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.73 or 0.00015174 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002257 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $385.46 or 0.00869012 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $48.38 or 0.00109074 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $70.96 or 0.00159983 BTC.

About Plian

Plian (PI) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 29th, 2019. Plian’s total supply is 1,561,546,868 coins and its circulating supply is 833,154,180 coins. Plian’s official Twitter account is @pchain_org

According to CryptoCompare, “PCHAIN is a native multi-chain system supporting EVM with original PDBFT algorithm, unified knowledge graph and smart data Oracle mechanism. PCHAIN is committed to support non-native Token smart contract calls and solve problems like improving blockchain performance, smart contracts loop not closed, rely on external data. It aims to make large-scale industrial applications of blockchain smart contracts possible. “

Buying and Selling Plian

