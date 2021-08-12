Polaris Infrastructure Inc. (TSE:PIF) Declares $0.15 Quarterly Dividend

Polaris Infrastructure Inc. (TSE:PIF) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 13th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share on Friday, August 27th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th.

Shares of PIF stock opened at C$17.78 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$345.32 million and a P/E ratio of 10.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$18.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.98, a quick ratio of 3.65 and a current ratio of 3.68. Polaris Infrastructure has a one year low of C$12.60 and a one year high of C$24.41.

Get Polaris Infrastructure alerts:

Polaris Infrastructure (TSE:PIF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.05 by C($0.04). On average, equities research analysts predict that Polaris Infrastructure will post 0.2004306 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a C$28.00 price target on shares of Polaris Infrastructure in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

About Polaris Infrastructure

Polaris Infrastructure Inc acquires, develops, and operates renewable energy projects in Latin America. The company, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates the San Jacinto project, a 72 megawatt (MW) net capacity geothermal facility located in northwest Nicaragua. It also operates run-of-river (ROR) hydro facility of 5 MW in Canchayllo, Peru; and 2 ROR hydro projects with the capacity of approximately 8 MW (net) and 20 MW (net) in Peru.

Recommended Story: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Polaris Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polaris Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.