PolarityTE, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTE) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.12 Per Share

Equities analysts expect PolarityTE, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTE) to report earnings per share of ($0.12) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for PolarityTE’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.11) and the lowest is ($0.12). PolarityTE posted earnings of ($0.30) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 60%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, August 12th.

On average, analysts expect that PolarityTE will report full-year earnings of ($0.57) per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.47) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.50) to ($0.42). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover PolarityTE.

PolarityTE (NASDAQ:PTE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 million. PolarityTE had a negative return on equity of 123.54% and a negative net margin of 339.69%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.39) earnings per share.

NASDAQ PTE traded down $0.03 on Thursday, reaching $0.83. The company had a trading volume of 559,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,394,264. The company has a current ratio of 4.43, a quick ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.93. PolarityTE has a fifty-two week low of $0.55 and a fifty-two week high of $1.99. The firm has a market cap of $66.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 1.02.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of PolarityTE during the 1st quarter worth about $24,884,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of PolarityTE by 159.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,147,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,274,000 after purchasing an additional 705,588 shares in the last quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC boosted its position in shares of PolarityTE by 50.8% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 836,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 281,949 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of PolarityTE by 1,271.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 606,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 562,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PolarityTE by 53.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 332,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 116,222 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.35% of the company’s stock.

PolarityTE Company Profile

PolarityTE, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes a range of regenerative tissue products and biomaterials for the fields of medicine, biomedical engineering, and material sciences in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Regenerative Medicine Products and Contract Services.

