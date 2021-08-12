Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL) Stock Rating Lowered by TheStreet

Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL) was downgraded by TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report released on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

NASDAQ:POWL traded up $0.16 on Tuesday, reaching $27.32. The stock had a trading volume of 27,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,278. The firm has a market cap of $319.43 million, a P/E ratio of 54.64 and a beta of 1.30. Powell Industries has a 1-year low of $23.32 and a 1-year high of $37.28. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.92.

Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.18). Powell Industries had a net margin of 1.28% and a return on equity of 1.84%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Powell Industries by 4.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,481,214 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,168,000 after purchasing an additional 58,824 shares in the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Powell Industries during the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Powell Industries by 10.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 214,066 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,626,000 after purchasing an additional 20,623 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Powell Industries by 370.8% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 204,301 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,920,000 after purchasing an additional 160,906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heartland Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Powell Industries during the first quarter worth approximately $6,419,000. Institutional investors own 69.07% of the company’s stock.

Powell Industries Company Profile

Powell Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and services custom-engineered equipment and systems for the distribution, control, and monitoring of electrical energy. The company's principal products include integrated power control room substations, custom-engineered modules, electrical houses, medium-voltage circuit breakers, monitoring and control communications systems, motor control centers, and bus duct systems, as well as traditional and arc-resistant distribution switchgears and control gears.

