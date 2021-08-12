Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL) Stock Rating Lowered by TheStreet

Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL) was downgraded by TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report released on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
NASDAQ:POWL traded up $0.16 on Tuesday, reaching $27.32. The stock had a trading volume of 27,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,278. The firm has a market cap of $319.43 million, a P/E ratio of 54.64 and a beta of 1.30. Powell Industries has a 1-year low of $23.32 and a 1-year high of $37.28. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.92.
Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.18). Powell Industries had a net margin of 1.28% and a return on equity of 1.84%.
Powell Industries Company Profile
Powell Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and services custom-engineered equipment and systems for the distribution, control, and monitoring of electrical energy. The company's principal products include integrated power control room substations, custom-engineered modules, electrical houses, medium-voltage circuit breakers, monitoring and control communications systems, motor control centers, and bus duct systems, as well as traditional and arc-resistant distribution switchgears and control gears.
