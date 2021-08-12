Precision Wealth Strategies LLC Takes Position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Precision Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 952 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in IQVIA during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in IQVIA during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new stake in IQVIA during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in IQVIA during the first quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in IQVIA during the second quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors own 80.46% of the company’s stock.

IQV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on IQVIA from $204.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Citigroup boosted their price target on IQVIA from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays boosted their price target on IQVIA from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on IQVIA from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on IQVIA from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $255.53.

IQV stock traded up $2.17 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $246.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 956,843. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.56, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.42. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $146.00 and a 12 month high of $254.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $245.18.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The medical research company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.27 billion. IQVIA had a return on equity of 23.95% and a net margin of 4.69%. The company’s revenue was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 8.24 earnings per share for the current year.

About IQVIA

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions. Technology & Analytics Solutions segment provides mission critical information, technology solutions and real world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

