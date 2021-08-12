Presearch Trading 10% Higher This Week (PRE)

Presearch (CURRENCY:PRE) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on August 12th. Presearch has a total market capitalization of $9.90 million and approximately $135,529.00 worth of Presearch was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Presearch coin can now be bought for about $0.0282 or 0.00000063 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Presearch has traded up 10% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000598 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $168.67 or 0.00376164 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00006444 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0298 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000654 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000447 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 39.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00003406 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0750 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000037 BTC.

PRE is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 4th, 2017. Presearch’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 350,661,436 coins. The Reddit community for Presearch is /r/PresearchCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Presearch’s official Twitter account is @PremiumCoinDev and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Presearch is www.presearch.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Presearch is an open, decentralized search engine that rewards community members with Presearch tokens for their usage, contribution to, and promotion of the platform. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Presearch directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Presearch should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Presearch using one of the exchanges listed above.

