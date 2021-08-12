Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.900-$ for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.610. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.05 B-, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $969.54 million.
A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $52.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $107.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $98.67.
Shares of PBH stock traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $60.27. The company had a trading volume of 923 shares, compared to its average volume of 389,768. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.56. The firm has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.69. Prestige Consumer Healthcare has a 12-month low of $32.19 and a 12-month high of $60.55.
Prestige Consumer Healthcare Company Profile
Prestige Consumer Healthcare, Inc engages in the marketing, sale, and distribution of pharmaceutical drugs and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare. The North American and International OTC Healthcare segments manages the following brands: BC/Goody’s, Beano, Boudreaux’s Butt Paste, Chloraseptic, Clear Eyes, Compound W, Debrox, DenTek, Dramamine, Efferdent, Fess, Fleet, Gaviscon, Hydralyte, Luden’s, Monistat, Nix, Pedia-Lax, and Summer’s Eve.
