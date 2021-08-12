Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.900-$ for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.610. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.05 B-, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $969.54 million.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $52.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $107.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $98.67.

Shares of PBH stock traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $60.27. The company had a trading volume of 923 shares, compared to its average volume of 389,768. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.56. The firm has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.69. Prestige Consumer Healthcare has a 12-month low of $32.19 and a 12-month high of $60.55.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.27. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a return on equity of 12.65% and a net margin of 17.46%. The company had revenue of $269.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Prestige Consumer Healthcare will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Company Profile

Prestige Consumer Healthcare, Inc engages in the marketing, sale, and distribution of pharmaceutical drugs and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare. The North American and International OTC Healthcare segments manages the following brands: BC/Goody’s, Beano, Boudreaux’s Butt Paste, Chloraseptic, Clear Eyes, Compound W, Debrox, DenTek, Dramamine, Efferdent, Fess, Fleet, Gaviscon, Hydralyte, Luden’s, Monistat, Nix, Pedia-Lax, and Summer’s Eve.

