Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Has $123,000 Stock Holdings in Advaxis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADXS)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lowered its position in Advaxis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADXS) by 58.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 166,748 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 233,700 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 0.12% of Advaxis worth $123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Advaxis by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 729,754 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $537,000 after acquiring an additional 156,591 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advaxis during the 4th quarter valued at $195,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advaxis during the fourth quarter worth approximately $116,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Advaxis in the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Advaxis during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. 6.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ADXS stock opened at $0.44 on Thursday. Advaxis, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.26 and a twelve month high of $1.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.60 million, a PE ratio of -1.70 and a beta of 2.39. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.47.

Advaxis (NASDAQ:ADXS) last released its earnings results on Sunday, June 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.38 million during the quarter.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners lowered their target price on Advaxis from $5.00 to $2.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 19th.

Advaxis, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary Listeria monocytogenes (Lm) technology antigen delivery products in the United States. The company is developing ADXS-PSA, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic prostate cancer; ADXS-503 that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer; and ADXS-504 for the treatment of prostate cancer.

