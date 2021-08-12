Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Invests $146,000 in Ampco-Pittsburgh Co. (NYSE:AP)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in Ampco-Pittsburgh Co. (NYSE:AP) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 21,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $146,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AP. Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its position in Ampco-Pittsburgh by 135.0% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 6,110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 3,510 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. increased its position in Ampco-Pittsburgh by 65.0% in the 1st quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 16,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new stake in Ampco-Pittsburgh during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $113,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ampco-Pittsburgh during the 1st quarter valued at $113,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Ampco-Pittsburgh by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 24,819 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 3,429 shares in the last quarter. 34.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ampco-Pittsburgh alerts:

In other news, CEO Brett Mcbrayer acquired 10,000 shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.46 per share, with a total value of $64,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 169,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,094,769.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 14.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of AP stock opened at $5.53 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.22. The company has a market capitalization of $104.28 million, a PE ratio of 22.12 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Ampco-Pittsburgh Co. has a 1 year low of $2.82 and a 1 year high of $8.81.

Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.05). Ampco-Pittsburgh had a net margin of 1.23% and a return on equity of 4.99%.

Ampco-Pittsburgh Profile

Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells specialty metal products and customized equipment to commercial and industrial users worldwide. It operates in two segments, Forged and Cast Engineered Products; and Air and Liquid Processing. The Forged and Cast Engineered Products segment produces forged hardened steel rolls that are used in cold rolling mills by producers of steel, aluminum, and other metals; cast rolls for hot and cold strip, medium/heavy section, hot strip finishing, roughing, and plate mills in various iron and steel qualities; and forged engineered products for use in the steel distribution, oil and gas, and aluminum and plastic extrusion industries.

See Also: How Important is Technical Analysis of Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ampco-Pittsburgh Co. (NYSE:AP).

Receive News & Ratings for Ampco-Pittsburgh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ampco-Pittsburgh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.