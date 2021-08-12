Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Makes New Investment in Party City Holdco Inc. (NYSE:PRTY)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in Party City Holdco Inc. (NYSE:PRTY) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 33,400 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $194,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Party City Holdco by 20.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,380,130 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $19,605,000 after buying an additional 574,944 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Party City Holdco by 2,450.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,094,158 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $17,946,000 after purchasing an additional 2,972,852 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Party City Holdco by 1.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,882,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $10,917,000 after purchasing an additional 30,122 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Party City Holdco by 89.4% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 942,918 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,469,000 after buying an additional 445,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Party City Holdco by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 918,704 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,328,000 after buying an additional 82,002 shares during the last quarter. 70.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Party City Holdco stock opened at $7.01 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.14, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.94. Party City Holdco Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.67 and a twelve month high of $11.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $784.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.81 and a beta of 3.92.

Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.13. Party City Holdco had a negative net margin of 0.04% and a negative return on equity of 93.52%. The company had revenue of $535.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $484.90 million. Research analysts anticipate that Party City Holdco Inc. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PRTY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Party City Holdco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on Party City Holdco from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Party City Holdco from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th.

In other news, Director James M. Harrison sold 65,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.43, for a total value of $677,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 114,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,189,791.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director James M. Harrison sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.04, for a total transaction of $452,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 114,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,031,228.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.28% of the company’s stock.

Party City Holdco, Inc engages in the supply of decorated party goods. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment designs, manufactures, contracts for manufacture and distributes party goods, including paper and plastic tableware, metallic and latex balloons, Halloween and other costumes, accessories, novelties and stationery throughout the world.

