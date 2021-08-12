Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Sells 22,876 Shares of Franklin Street Properties Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD decreased its stake in shares of Franklin Street Properties Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP) by 43.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,581 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 22,876 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Franklin Street Properties were worth $161,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Franklin Street Properties by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,990,454 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $103,499,000 after purchasing an additional 783,415 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Franklin Street Properties during the first quarter worth $37,688,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Franklin Street Properties by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,166,514 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,467,000 after acquiring an additional 62,010 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Franklin Street Properties by 9.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,992,106 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,856,000 after acquiring an additional 172,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Franklin Street Properties by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,389,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,071,000 after acquiring an additional 67,166 shares in the last quarter. 81.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Franklin Street Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

FSP opened at $4.97 on Thursday. Franklin Street Properties Corp. has a 1-year low of $3.34 and a 1-year high of $6.65. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $533.75 million, a P/E ratio of 11.76 and a beta of 1.00.

Franklin Street Properties (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.02). Franklin Street Properties had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 6.00%. On average, analysts forecast that Franklin Street Properties Corp. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 16th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 15th. Franklin Street Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.65%.

Franklin Street Properties Profile

Franklin Street Properties Corp. is an investment company, which specializes and focuses on the asset class of real estate. It operates through the Real Estate Operations segment, which involves in real estate rental operations, leasing, secured financing of real estate and services provided for asset management, property management, property acquisitions, dispositions and development.

