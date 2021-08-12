Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Takes Position in Strongbridge Biopharma plc (NASDAQ:SBBP)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of Strongbridge Biopharma plc (NASDAQ:SBBP) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 38,951 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Strongbridge Biopharma by 25.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 723,069 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,995,000 after acquiring an additional 144,645 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Strongbridge Biopharma by 422.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 126,281 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 102,106 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Strongbridge Biopharma by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,197,121 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,064,000 after acquiring an additional 85,496 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Strongbridge Biopharma by 55.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 214,041 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $590,000 after acquiring an additional 76,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Strongbridge Biopharma in the 1st quarter worth approximately $177,000. 50.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SBBP opened at $1.99 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.98 million, a PE ratio of -2.33 and a beta of 1.58. Strongbridge Biopharma plc has a twelve month low of $1.87 and a twelve month high of $4.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 3.63 and a quick ratio of 3.58.

Strongbridge Biopharma (NASDAQ:SBBP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.09). Strongbridge Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 72.48% and a negative net margin of 136.23%. On average, equities analysts predict that Strongbridge Biopharma plc will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

SBBP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JMP Securities cut Strongbridge Biopharma from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Craig Hallum cut shares of Strongbridge Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $9.00 to $3.25 in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Strongbridge Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Strongbridge Biopharma plc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for rare diseases with unmet needs in the United States. The company offers Keveyis, an oral carbonic anhydrase inhibitor to treat hyperkalemic, hypokalemic, and related variants of primary periodic paralysis.

