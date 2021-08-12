Principal Financial Group Inc. Boosts Stake in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) by 10.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 478,208 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 46,693 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Juniper Networks were worth $12,113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Juniper Networks by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,008,059 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $785,434,000 after acquiring an additional 1,515,769 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 8,277,510 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $209,669,000 after buying an additional 1,089,003 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,187,465 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $156,728,000 after buying an additional 85,565 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,087,006 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $153,879,000 after buying an additional 195,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,166,603 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $105,542,000 after buying an additional 195,127 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Juniper Networks alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on JNPR. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Juniper Networks in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Juniper Networks from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. TheStreet upgraded Juniper Networks from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Wolfe Research upgraded Juniper Networks from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, MKM Partners upgraded Juniper Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.22.

Shares of JNPR opened at $28.40 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $27.71. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.51 and a 52 week high of $29.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.26, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The network equipment provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 8.78%. Juniper Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. Juniper Networks’s payout ratio is currently 75.47%.

In other news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,555 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.68, for a total value of $159,317.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Thomas A. Austin sold 2,322 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.43, for a total transaction of $61,370.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $169,944.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 69,152 shares of company stock valued at $1,926,707. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

About Juniper Networks

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; and NorthStar controllers.

Featured Story: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR).

Receive News & Ratings for Juniper Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Juniper Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.