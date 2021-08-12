Principal Financial Group Inc. Grows Position in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR)

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) by 18.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 257,184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,639 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.34% of EPR Properties worth $11,982,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 1.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,125,456 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,434,000 after purchasing an additional 13,299 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in EPR Properties by 78.7% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,092,173 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,884,000 after purchasing an additional 480,945 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in EPR Properties in the 4th quarter worth about $35,405,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in EPR Properties by 5.8% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 861,538 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,140,000 after purchasing an additional 47,334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in EPR Properties by 56.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 525,303 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,396,000 after purchasing an additional 188,800 shares in the last quarter. 79.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on EPR shares. Raymond James upgraded EPR Properties from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised EPR Properties from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on EPR Properties from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Citigroup raised EPR Properties from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.17.

EPR Properties stock opened at $50.67 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.86. EPR Properties has a 1 year low of $20.62 and a 1 year high of $56.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 9.35 and a current ratio of 9.35.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $125.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.62 million. EPR Properties had a negative return on equity of 3.18% and a negative net margin of 21.28%. The business’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. Analysts predict that EPR Properties will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. EPR Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 158.73%.

EPR Properties Company Profile

EPR Properties is a leading experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues which create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

