Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $11.72 Million Holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) by 45.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 572,126 shares of the company’s stock after selling 472,313 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group were worth $11,723,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blackstone Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $61,470,000. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 62,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after buying an additional 11,688 shares during the period. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the first quarter worth $8,350,000. KCL Capital L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the first quarter valued at $1,025,000. Finally, 6elm Capital LP acquired a new position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $9,425,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.09% of the company’s stock.

TME stock opened at $10.45 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $17.53 billion, a PE ratio of 28.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a current ratio of 3.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.40. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a 1 year low of $9.51 and a 1 year high of $32.25.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.59. The firm had revenue of $7.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.77 billion. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a net margin of 13.67% and a return on equity of 8.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Tencent Music Entertainment Group will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on TME shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Tencent Music Entertainment Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.17.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Company Profile

Tencent Music Entertainment Group engages in the operation of an online music entertainment platform. Its platform comprises of online music, online karaoke, and music-centric live streaming products. The company was founded on June 6, 2012 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

