Principal Financial Group Inc. Increases Position in Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK)

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) by 0.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 517,719 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 704 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.72% of Cytokinetics worth $12,042,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Cytokinetics by 2.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,927,444 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $277,433,000 after acquiring an additional 316,365 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Cytokinetics by 2.1% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,609,751 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $60,703,000 after purchasing an additional 54,011 shares in the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C lifted its stake in Cytokinetics by 4.1% during the first quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 2,561,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $59,569,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Cytokinetics by 3.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,926,824 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,589,000 after purchasing an additional 73,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFM Health Sciences LP lifted its stake in Cytokinetics by 58.2% during the first quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP now owns 1,536,373 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,736,000 after purchasing an additional 565,222 shares in the last quarter.

Get Cytokinetics alerts:

In related news, insider David Cragg sold 14,999 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.63, for a total transaction of $324,428.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 5,000 shares of Cytokinetics stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.12, for a total value of $145,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 63,580 shares of company stock valued at $1,553,195 in the last three months. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

CYTK opened at $32.53 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 12.05, a current ratio of 5.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.76. The firm has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of -14.58 and a beta of 1.39. Cytokinetics, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $14.71 and a 1-year high of $32.97. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.85.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.20). Cytokinetics had a negative net margin of 269.48% and a negative return on equity of 179.39%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cytokinetics, Incorporated will post -2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on CYTK shares. Barclays upped their price target on Cytokinetics from $28.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on Cytokinetics from $35.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Mizuho began coverage on Cytokinetics in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Cytokinetics from $33.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Cytokinetics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cytokinetics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.64.

About Cytokinetics

Cytokinetics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm focuses on the discovery and development of muscle activators as potential treatment for debilitating diseases. It conducts a Phase 2 clinical trials program for tirasemtiv, including a Phase 2b clinical trial in patients with ALS, known as BENEFIT-ALS (Blinded Evaluation of Neuromuscular Effects and Functional Improvement with Tirasemtiv in ALS).

Further Reading: FinTech

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CYTK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK).

Receive News & Ratings for Cytokinetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cytokinetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.