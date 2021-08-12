Principal Financial Group Inc. Lowers Holdings in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) by 7.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 132,521 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,368 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Globe Life were worth $12,805,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Avestar Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 3.6% in the first quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 2,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in Globe Life by 22.0% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 844 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Globe Life by 2.1% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 7,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Globe Life by 12.4% during the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in Globe Life by 7.5% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.75% of the company’s stock.

In other Globe Life news, EVP Michael Clay Majors sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.97, for a total value of $1,271,640.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,252,894.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven John Dichiaro sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.47, for a total transaction of $3,134,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 47,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,011,739.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 123,000 shares of company stock valued at $12,877,682. 4.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

GL stock opened at $97.49 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $9.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.34 and a beta of 1.14. Globe Life Inc. has a 52-week low of $75.39 and a 52-week high of $108.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $96.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Globe Life had a net margin of 15.55% and a return on equity of 8.66%. Globe Life’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.65 EPS.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Globe Life from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Globe Life from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Globe Life from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Globe Life from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.40.

Globe Life, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of individual life and supplemental health insurance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments. The Life Insurance segment includes traditional and interest-sensitive whole life insurance as well as term life insurances.

