Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.20 EPS

Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($1.68) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.48) by ($0.20), Fidelity Earnings reports.

NASDAQ PRVA opened at $33.51 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $42.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. Privia Health Group has a 1 year low of $27.15 and a 1 year high of $50.77.

PRVA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Privia Health Group in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of Privia Health Group in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on shares of Privia Health Group in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Privia Health Group in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Privia Health Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.33.

Privia Health Group, Inc operates as a physician practice management and population health technology company in the United States. The company comprises regional medical groups, accountable care organizations, and specialty verticals. It offers technology and population health tools to enhance independent providers' workflows; management service organization that enables providers to reduce administrative work focus on their patients; single-TIN medical group that facilitates payer negotiation, clinical integration and alignment of financial incentives; physician-led accountable care organization, which engages patients, reduces inappropriate utilization, and enhances coordination and patient quality metrics to drive value-based care and transform the healthcare delivery system; and network for purchasers and payers.

